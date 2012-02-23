Here's The Wild Way People In 1919 Imagined Commuters Getting To Work In The Future

When the Wright Brothers’ aeroplane burst on the scene, everyone thought flying was the way of the future.



Folks even thought modern-day professionals would fly their own planes to and from work, Jen Carlson at Gothamist reports.

But one problem remained. Where, in crowded cities like New York and Chicago, would we land our personal air crafts?

A Popular Science article from 1919 written by Carl Dienstbach and dug up by Gothamist, had the perfect answer.

The street was obviously not an option, Dienstbach declared, writing, “clearly city streets, flanked by high cliffs or architecture, lend themselves about as well for aeroplane landing and starting as they do for ice-boating.”

But, he did propose an alternative: that cities should build circular runways connecting building roofs so aeroplanes would have enough room for take off and landing.

He also recommended the overhead runways be made of light and strong iron grating, so as not to cut off light from the street below.

Check out Dienstbach’s proposed design:

Photo: Popular Science via Google Books

Photo: Popular Science via Google Books

