Here's The Wild Post-Fight Brawl That Broke Out Between David Haye and Dereck Chisora

British heavyweight boxer Dereck Chisora got into a nasty scuffle with fellow UK fighter David Haye at a post-fight conference Saturday night in Munich. The bloody clash followed Chisora’s loss to Vitali Klitschko for the WBC heavyweight title.



On Sunday German police detained Chisora and his trainer at the Munich airport to be held for questioning, reports the AP.

A police spokesman told the AP that they are still looking for Haye.

Here’s a video of the fight, which includes flying cameras and glass bottles:

