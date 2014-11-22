Here's The Website Helping Aussie Mums Recover From Postnatal Depression Five Times Faster Than Traditional Programs

Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

MumMoodBooster is a new free online program designed to help the 50,000 women in Australia who suffer from postnatal depression – and it’s having phenomenal results.

Already more than 70% of the women involved have experienced dramatic improvements in their mental health.

The world-first trial by the Parent-Infant Research Institute, funded by a beyondblue Victorian Cente of Excellence grant, uses online sessions, videos and discussion forums for both mums involved in the program and their partners.

In a recent study of more than 40 Australian women, researchers found that mothers using the site were nearly five times more likely to have recovered from postnatal depression by the end of a 12-week trial, compared to those received traditional care.

beyondblue CEO Georgie Harman has said this program could benefit thousands of Australian women experiencing postnatal depression who may be too embarrassed or ashamed to get help.

“We know many mums with PND are afraid people will think they are not good mothers, and we hope they will use this online program at home to help them with their mental health and their parenting,” she said.

The results from the study follow Postnatal Depression Awareness Week which ends today.

According to Deloitte and ABS data analysis, published on the Post and Antenatal Depression Association of Australia, in 2013 an estimated 27,015 women experienced antenatal depression and 47,655 women experienced postnatal depression.

If you know a parent that may struggle with post or antenatal depression get them to contact PANDA’s National Perinatal Depression Helpline 1300 726 306.

