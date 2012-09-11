Here's The Waterside Barn Where Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Just Said 'I Do'

About 70 guests attended the secret ceremony where Bette Midler and Florence Welch performed.

Photo: Getty/Celebuzz

After a year of dating, “Green Lantern” co-stars Blake Lively, 25, and Ryan Reynolds, 35, (who was previously married to Scarlett Johansson), secretly wed over the weekend in an intimate ceremony at Boone Hall Plantation in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., just outside of Charleston.And now local Top 40 95SX Hit Music Now pop culture expert Kelly Gukanovich is spilling details of the affair, telling Celebuzz the secret ceremony was “very intimate” with about 70 guests but “a lot of money was spent on the event.”



According to Gukanovich, the couple kept it low key, having the nighttime reception catered by FIG—a local sustainable-food restaurant in the heart of downtown Charleston, which has dishes like wagyu beef crudo, lamb bolognese and fish stew on their menu.

But the Hollywood duo did bring in some star power, having friends Bette Midler and Florence Welch each sing a few songs during the reception.

Prior to the wedding, Midler dined with Lively and her mother, both close friends of the veteran singer-actress, according to Celebuzz.

Welch, who got her hair and makeup done in Charleston for the affair, is also reportedly a close pal of Lively and was “super-nervous” before her performance.

The barn-like venue made of “all old wood” was covered with sheer white curtains for the nuptials (see below), according to Celebuzz. “They rebuilt it after Hurricane Hugo. Very rustic and romantic. It does have barn doors … most couples who wed at the estate “stroll out onto the dock to exchange vows overlooking the pure-blue water.”

Check out the below photo of the property where the couple wed last night, courtesy of Celebuzz:

Photo: Celebuzz

And here’s a photo of singer Florence Welch in Charleston before she performed at the ceremony, also courtesy of Celebuzz:

Photo: Celebuzz

SEE ALSO: 27 celebrity yearbook photos before they were famous >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.