Here's The Wall Street Version Of The Famous 'Those That Can, Do' Saying

You know the old phrase: “Those that can, do. Those that can’t, teach.”



In his final note, Morgan Stanley strategist Gerard Minack applies it to Wall Street:

I’ve always said that those that can, do; those that can’t, broke; and if you can’t broke, consult. On that basis I’m off to do the latter, after a three month break.

(Broke, of course, refers to being a broker, not going broke.)

And because he’s classy, Minack puts himself in the worst category.

