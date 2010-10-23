Here's That Video On Safe Tackling The NFL Sent To All 32 Teams

With the recent uproar over the violence of some NFL hits, the league’s executive VP of football operations, Ray Anderson, sent a video showing examples of hits to avoid. Even first time offenders will be subject to “escalated discipline.

Check out the video on NFL.com >
 

