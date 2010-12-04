Here's The Video Of That High School Runner Crawling Across The Finish Line To Win A State Championship

During the California high school cross country championship last weekend, 16-year-old Holland Reynolds was in third place when she collapsed just feet from the finish line.



But with the entire meet on the line — and her coach, who has ALS, on the sidelines in a wheelchair — she got to her hands and knees and crawled the remaining distance to the finish the race.

Reynolds finished 37th, but that was enough to get her team the points it needed to win its eighth state championship. And a feel good story for the holidays. (Video via ABC)

