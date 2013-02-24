Here's The Video Of Michelle Obama Doing The Dougie With Jimmy Fallon

Dina Spector

First Lady Michelle Obama appeared on the “Late Show with Jim Fallon” Friday night.

She performed a bunch of different “mum-dance” moves with the comedian, who was dressed in drag, to promote her “Let’s Move” campaign.  

It turns out Mrs. Obama isn’t a bad dancer. She’s up on pop-culture, too. She ended the dance session with the Dougie (the same move that solidified Kate Upton as an Internet superstar). 

Watch the video below:  

