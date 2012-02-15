Here's The Video Of Kate Upton Doing The Dougie That Made Her Famous

Who is that 19-year-old on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition?
You’re not alone if you didn’t know who Kate Upton was.
Upton was already a successful model, but her breakthrough came less than a year ago following a viral YouTube video of her doing the Dougie at a Clippers game. (And if you don’t know what the Dougie is, it’s a dance described in “Teach Me How To Dougie” by Cali Swag District.)
