Here's The Video Of Christopher Pyne Name Calling That Everybody Is Talking About

It has been a long week in parliament, what with the budget at all.

And it appears the lack of sleep may have caught up with some of Australia’s politicians with Education Minister Christopher Pyne caught spitting out an almost incoherent four-letter or one syllable word across parliament aimed at the opposition during question time on Wednesday.

It has blown up on social media today with punters trying to guess whether Pyne called the Manager of Opposition Business Tony Burke a ‘grub’ or something else perhaps a little ruder.

Here’s the video so you can make your own mind up.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Be sure to leave your guesses in the comments below.

