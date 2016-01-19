Here's the ultimate guide to creating your dream man cave

Photo: The Hangover/IMDB.

Every guy wants his own man cave.

But how they envision this sanctuary can vary greatly depending on what their interests are.

Vibrant Doors recently created this nifty guide to creating the ultimate haven for guys whether it be for the sports fan, the sci-fi geek or even the music fan.

It suggests blackout blinds, surround sound for the movie nuts out there as well as craft beer, pallet-based furniture and polaroid camera for the hipsters.

You can check out the full infographic below.

