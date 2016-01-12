Here's the ultimate gadget for both work and play

Life is increasingly lived on the run. You need to be flexible, able to work and play whenever and wherever you need to. This is why Hewlett Packard have created the Spectre X2, the thinnest detachable laptop and featuring a tablet-first design. There’s no compromising here.

Let’s take a look.

The HP Spectre x2 is super light, weighing in at 0.83kg. It has a 0.39kg keyboard featuring a wider than average touchpad.

But despite this light frame, HP haven’t compromised where it counts. The Spectre x2 provides full PC Power and a high definition screen.

The lightning fast SSD hard drive – up to 512GB, will have you powered up and your apps running in no time at all, running business applications at speeds previously seen only on desktops.

And all of this with 10 hours of battery life. Perfect for those moments when you’re on the go.

Supported by a unique U-shaped kickstand with a friction hinge, you can choose the perfect angle for your Spectre x2. The kickstand lets you recline the full HD display down to 150 degrees for drawing, taking notes or watching a movie.

For budding artists and avid note-takers out there, the Spectre x2 comes with a Wacom Active Pen for an experience as natural as pen to paper.

For audiophiles, the Spectre x2 features audio by Bang & Olufsen for a listening experience in a league of its own. Speakers on the keyboard and the tablet automatically sync when the two are connected.

There’s also a 5-mega pixel front facing camera for crystal clear selfies, and an 8-mega pixel rear-facing camera for shooting photos or videos.

No wonder the HP Spectre x2 has been described as the most robust in the 2-in1 PC world.

The HP Spectre x2 is now available in Australia starting at $1,699 (inc. GST). You can find it at the HP online store.

