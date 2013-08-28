Here's The Type Of Porn Australians Search For Most In Each State [NSFW]

No surprise: people like to search for porn online. But are there any notable differences between what is popular in each Australian state? We decided to investigate.

The spur for this research was data from Pornhub which detailed the most common search terms for porn in each of the 50 US states. We don’t have similar data for Australia, but by grabbing the most popular terms from that study and throwing them into Google Trends, we can get some indication of relative levels of interest.

Dominatrix picture from Shutterstock

For this analysis, I’ve used the search terms suggested by Pornhub as a starter, with a few other obvious additions (such as “Australian” and “free”) and exclusions (such as “college”). I used the relevant phrase plus the word “porn”, since this appears the most common format, and looked at search activity over the last 12 months. What I’ve listed are the terms where a given state or territory had a higher ranking than any other. Again: this is relative levels of interest, not absolute volume.

QUEENSLAND: You’re a diverse bunch in Queensland, topping the rankings for ‘anime porn’, ‘creampie porn’, ‘ebony porn’, ‘hentai porn’ and ‘lesbian porn’. Other than the tourist trade, we have no clear explanation for any of this.

VICTORIA: It seems Victorians are thrifty and curious, topping the rankings for ‘compilation porn’ and ‘POV (point of view) porn’.

NEW SOUTH WALES: The one term that dominated for NSW was ‘gay porn’, which makes sense given the large gay population in the state.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA: The one term where Western Australia dominated is ‘massage porn’. Either this means everyone is gentle and kind or there are a lot of people being thrown out of massage parlours for inappropriate behaviour.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA: Production values clearly matter in SA, since ‘parody porn’ was of more interest here than elsewhere. Also big in SA: ‘bbw porn’ (don’t ask) and ‘wife porn’.

TASMANIA: Maybe there’s a reason for all the poor-taste incest jokes. Tasmania topped the interest rankings for ‘MILF porn’ and ‘anal porn’.

NORTHERN TERRITORY: The NT didn’t even register in many of the searches, but utterly dominated when it came to ‘free porn’.

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY: The ACT didn’t top a single ranking for our search terms. That could be the longstanding culture of adult video shops. Or maybe the election. We’re not sure.

How can you use this information? Well, it serves to remind you that our most private habits can now be tracked in a disturbing amount of detail. It demonstrates that Google Trends can be used as an interesting measure of popularity. And if you’re assembling an online dating profile in Perth, you know to emphasise your massage skills.

This post first appeared on Lifehacker.

