Here's The Twitter Account Every Politico Is Laughing At Today

Jordan Teicher
That was fast.

This morning, the Gingrich campaign launched an ad that took aim at Mitt Romney for speaking French.

It’s been a few hours, and there’s already a fake Twitter account, @LeVraiMitt that makes fun of Romney in many of the same ways as the ad. Windsurfing comes up.

It’s mostly in French, but a real grammarian would notice that there are some English constructions peppered in, mostly for comedic effect.

The polls say that Ron Paul is surging. Oh sure, like Santorum's surge? Give me a break.

I prefer that the New York Times not check my facts very closely.

When I find a problem, there is generally a very easy solution: money. Lots and lots of money. Like in Iowa.

You can't find good maple syrup in South Carolina. It's a shame!

Mr. Gingrich is very unfair to attack me. Also he is a fat attack muffin. Or maybe an attack croissant.

I love my Mexican brothers, especially for cutting the grass.

If I want to be more like Kerry, I must learn to wind surf.

I don't want everyone in the world to examine my tax forms. It's very, very private! I have lots of deductions!

Sarkozy's wife is very beautiful. It's OK for some Mormons to have lots of wives. Hmmmm...peut-etre?

