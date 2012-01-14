Here's The Twitter Account Every Politico Is Laughing At Today

That was fast.
This morning, the Gingrich campaign launched an ad that took aim at Mitt Romney for speaking French.
It’s been a few hours, and there’s already a fake Twitter account, @LeVraiMitt that makes fun of Romney in many of the same ways as the ad. Windsurfing comes up.
It’s mostly in French, but a real grammarian would notice that there are some English constructions peppered in, mostly for comedic effect.
When I find a problem, there is generally a very easy solution: money. Lots and lots of money. Like in Iowa.
Mr. Gingrich is very unfair to attack me. Also he is a fat attack muffin. Or maybe an attack croissant.
I don't want everyone in the world to examine my tax forms. It's very, very private! I have lots of deductions!
Sarkozy's wife is very beautiful. It's OK for some Mormons to have lots of wives. Hmmmm...peut-etre?
