Here's The Tweet That Got A Chinese Woman One Year Of Hard labour

Earlier, we told the story of a how a Chinese woman re-tweeted a joke about protests and got a year of hard labour as punsihment.
Here’s that tweet:
It reads:
Anti-Japanese demonstrations, smashing Japanese products, that was all done years ago by Guo Quan [an activist and expert on the Nanjing Massacre]. It’s no new trick. If you really wanted to kick it up a notch, you’d immediately fly to Shanghai to smash the Japanese Expo pavilion.
Two reactions:
1. Boy do 140 characters say a lot more than 140 english characters.
2. Shouldn’t everyone retweet this?
