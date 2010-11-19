Here's The Tweet That Got A Chinese Woman One Year Of Hard labour

Earlier, we told the story of a how a Chinese woman re-tweeted a joke about protests and got a year of hard labour as punsihment.



Here’s that tweet:

It reads:

Anti-Japanese demonstrations, smashing Japanese products, that was all done years ago by Guo Quan [an activist and expert on the Nanjing Massacre]. It’s no new trick. If you really wanted to kick it up a notch, you’d immediately fly to Shanghai to smash the Japanese Expo pavilion.

Two reactions:

1. Boy do 140 characters say a lot more than 140 english characters.

2. Shouldn’t everyone retweet this?

