Here's The Truth About The Dead Birds Falling Out Of The Sky

Photo: ap

So a lot of people are freaked out about the dead birds falling out of the sky in places like Arkansas, Louisiana, and now Sweden.Is this the end of the world? Something biblical perhaps? Is it about pollution, maybe?



It’s actually not that exciting.

Dead birds happen.

Here’s a story about dead birds raining from the sky in Western Australia in June of 2009.

In early January 2009 there were dead birds falling out of the sky in Sommerset, NJ.

Actually, check out this story from 2007 in the Daily Mail: Dead Birds in Austin Texas and Esperance Australia at the same time!

See? Dead birds happen, and sometimes they even happen at the same time in different places.

That the media has latched onto this isn’t surprising — and with stuff like twitter, it’s easier than ever to see globally similar stories.

Nothing to worry about folks.

