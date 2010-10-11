Here's The Truth About Katie Couric's Future

Photo: flickr.com

The New York Post reported last week that CNN is frothing at the mouth to sign CBS anchor Katie Couric, especially now that Parker-Spitzer is off to a slow start. The odds are increasing, therefore, the Post said, that Katie will leave CBS when her contract ends in May.



And that may be so.

But here’s the truth about Katie’s future, according to a person familiar with Katie’s latest thinking:

She doesn’t know what she’s going to do.

There are plenty of possibilities–NBC, CNN, a syndicated show at CBS, other opportunities–and some of them depend on what other people do in the interim (Meredith Viera’s tenure with the Today Show, for example.)

Katie has about eight months left on her CBS contract. At the current rate of $16 million a year, this will pay her about $1.3 million a month.

Based on some recent comments from CBS’s Les Moonves about the deflated value of network anchors in an age of Internet news, it seems safe to say that CBS won’t be re-upping at anything close to that figure. So Katie will enjoy it while it lasts.

Specifically, she’ll get paid to do her current job and let others fight over her future.

No wonder she’s smiling!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.