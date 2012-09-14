The Truth About Baby Vegetables

Baby carrots

Baby vegetables are popping up everywhere these days: from salads and sautés to entrees and appetizers.”I am a sucker for tiny vegetables. I swoon when the adjective ‘baby’ precedes the name of any vegetable at my farmers market,” Jameson Fink of Foodista writes.



The love is there, but the mystery remains: What are they really? Where did they come from?

As far as I’ve found, there are a few options for what a “baby vegetable” is:

It’s an actually young vegetable. It’s a dwarf version (a mutant that just doesn’t grow as large) of a vegetable. It’s a hybrid of different species. Something else…

We think that something that’s supposed to be a “baby” should be young and tender but dwarf versions and hybrids will often end up just as tough and not nearly as sweet as a true baby. And guess what? They are often much more expensive than their “adult” counterparts.

