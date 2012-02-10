Here's The Trick To Succeeding In Job Interviews

Job guidance. We hear the same things over and over again. From career coaches, job portals, career guidance sites, and experts. After all this phenomenal (and easily accessible) advice, why is job hunting still so tricky?



Because every single component of the job hunt is relationship based, and relative to the recipient. You can write the best resume ever to grace the face of the planet, or be charming, succinct, witty and informative in your interview.

None of that matters, if you aren’t connecting with your audience.

It’s not just the strength of your resume, or your interview skills that count. Your secret weapon is knowing how to READ cues. Are you talking too much or too little? Is the corporate culture conservative or open? How do you connect on topics of interest? Most importantly, are you taking in your surroundings, and adapting your pitch?

It’s about dynamics, and a polished (yet flexible) pitch. It’s about being prepared, but strategic enough to change tactics, midstream. It’s about reaching people in a way that gets them to like you.

It’s about opening their eyes so they see, really see, how valuable you are.

This post originally appeared at Pitch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.