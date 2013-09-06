Here's The Transcript Of Tony Abbott's And Kevin Rudd's Radio Head-To-Head From This Morning

Getty / Brendon Thorne

A day before the election, 2DayFM got Prime Minister Kevin Rudd and the Opposition Leader Tony Abbott together in an interview on the station’s morning show.

Here’s the transcript:

Tony Abbott:

You’re right, these are slightly nerve wracking times, I feel a bit like a footy player in the Grand Final with five minutes to go.

Jackie O:

It’s looking good for you…

Tony Abbott:

I reckon, it’s five minutes to go, there’s only one try in it, either side can win, that’s why I’m constantly saying to people, if you want to avoid another three years like the last six you’ve got to vote for the Liberal Party in the House and in the Senate, if you don’t we could end up with another hung Parliament and a Senate dominated by the Greens and that would be no good thing for our country.

Kyle:

Your family I’ve seen them all over the TV, your wife is lovely.

Tony Abbott:

She’s a terrific person, and my daughters are great … my daughters owe everything to their mum, when they were young I was off in Canberra and mum was doing the right thing by them.

Kyle:

Mr Abbott stand by, Mr Rudd the Prime Minister, we’ve got him on because we’re talking politics this morning, it’s the last day…

Jackie O:

Mr Abbott’s here would you like to say hello?

Kevin Rudd:

G’Day Mr Abbott, how are you Tony, you doing well?

Tony Abbott:

Kevin I’m fine, I’ve gotta say good luck, may the best man win.

Kevin Rudd:

Absolutely, it’s a democracy, the bottom line is people get to decide, you’re ahead at the moment, my job is to narrow your lead today and see what the Australian people say tomorrow.

Kyle:

Is there anything you guys… here we are at the end of it, it all depends on what people do tomorrow when they vote, is there anything you thought ‘oh, I forgot to let everyone know this?!’

Kevin Rudd:

The thing I’d like to as Tony is what happened with this crazy internet filter policy of yours that came out overnight, where did that come from Tony?

Tony Abbott:

Kevin you were the one that wanted to have an internet filter…

Kevin Rudd:

We junked it three years ago, you brought it in one day before an election, what’s that all about..

Tony Abbott:

It was a policy that was badly worded, it’s all been cleared up, please Kevin, don’t try to run a distraction with 24 hours to go.

Kevin Rudd:

You put the policy out, last night, you had people back it in…

Tony Abbott:

Kevin you’re being negative again.

Kevin Rudd:

I’m just pointing out the fact, you put out the policy.

Kyle:

Let me just clarify, no one is going to be filtering anything that I might be searching on the internet.

Tony Abbott:

That’s exactly right Kyle, what we said was if parents wanted to have a filter on their PC’s, that should be available.

Jackie O:

Mr Abbott what do you think of Kevin Rudd’s campaign, it’s been slamming your party and you a lot

Tony Abbott:

I’d rather talk about my campaign… if you want a stronger economy where everyone will get ahead, vote for the coalition… if you want to scrap the carbon tax end the waste stop the boats build roads, I am trying to be positive …

Kyle:

Last word from Mr Rudd.

Kevin Rudd:

What we’re saying to the Australian people we’ve kept the economy strong, our number one priority is jobs and job security… and if you’ve got any uncertainty about where Mr Abbott’s massive cuts will hit, don’t vote for him, and by the way Tony, I’m not convinced about the internet policy you’ve put out overnight I think it’s a shambles.

Kyle:

Is anyone nervous about Clive Palmer?

Kevin Rudd:

it’s a democracy, good on him, that’s what it’s all about.

****

YES NO GAME

Jackie O:

Are you fitter than your opponent?

Kevin Rudd:

Tony is the athlete here, I’m not I’m the nerdy kid in the library, everyone’s agreed on that.

Tony Abbott:

Stop going for the sympathy vote Kevin.

Kevin Rudd:

Hey I’m pitching for the nerd vote Tony!

Jackie O:

Do you think you’ll win the election.

Tony Abbott:

Let’s hope Australia has a better Government.

Kyle:

Yes no game gentleman!

Kevin Rudd:

Yes I believe we can.

Tony Abbott:

Of course we can but that’s not to say that we will, this is still anyone’s race.

Kevin Rudd:

This is the smartest on-air ambush, for both of us, during this campaign. I presume you weren’t aware of it either Tony.

Tony Abbott:

You’ve got to be ready for anything when you’re talking to Kyle and Jackie.

Kevin Rudd:

That’s true actually, we can agree on that.

