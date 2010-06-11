Here's The Trailer For Glenn Beck's New Book.... (Yes, The Trailer)

Glenn Beck has a new novel coming out next week. The novel has its own trailer.



The Overtone Window is Beck’s second novel (the first one was a Christmas story for children). In a “note from the author”, Beck explains that his newest endeavour is a work of “faction”, meaning it has a “completely fictional” plot that is rooted in “fact.”

That term again, is faction.



(The voice over in the trailer is from this Rudyard Kipling poem.)

By the way, if you’re thinking of snickering over the idea of Glenn Beck as a book author, you should know that he has already sold 4.8 million of them.



