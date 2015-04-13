Here's the trailer for the upcoming Scream tv series... and yes there's screaming

Everyone’s favourite ’90s horror flick is finally getting the television treatment.

The Scream film franchise has been adapted for television with the upcoming series of the same name due to air on MTV in the US on 30 June, 2015.

The show’s premise is based upon the release of a viral video that incites a bunch of murders in a sleepy American town.

Wes Craven, who directed the popular 1996 original and its three sequels, has signed on as executive producer.

Check out the trailer below.

