Here's the trailer for the Wolf Creek TV series

The trailer for the Stan original series Wolf Creek has been released.

The six-part drama series is a psychological thriller set in the world that fans of the 2005 film by the same name will recognise.

The series is local streaming media player Stan’s answer to global giant Netflix producing its own content.

The Nine and Fairfax Media joint venture says the series is scarier than the big screen version of Wolf Creek.

The trailer:

Stan says:

“At first the pattern is familiar: Mick Taylor targets an American tourist family to terrorise and destroy. But the tables are turned when 19-year-old Eve survives the massacre and starts to rebuild her shattered existence by embarking on a mission of revenge.”

Australian Lucy Fry, known for Vampire Academy, stars in the lead role of Eve. Actor John Jarratt is back as Mick Taylor.

The series starts on May 12 on Stan.

Actor John Jarratt as Mick Taylor. Image: Supplied.

(Disclosure: Business Insider is published by Allure Media which is 100% owned by Fairfax Media.)

