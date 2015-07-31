This haunting film called 'Room' has Oscar written all over it

Based on the best-selling novel, “Room” is one of the most anticipated indie movies of the year.

It stars Brie Larson (“Trainwreck”) as a mother trying to raise her child while being held captive in a small room for years. “Room” is directed by the very talented Lenny Abrahamson. Abrashamson’s most recent feature was the underrated dark musical comedy “Frank.”

“Room” will be out in theatres on October 16.

Produced By Ian Phillips. Video courtesy of A24.

