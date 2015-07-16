Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reunite in the only movie that dares to open up against 'The Force Awakens'

From their stint together on Weekend Update to their reign over the Golden Globes, a Tina Fey and Amy Poehler reunion always brings laughs and makes headlines.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that “Sisters,” their latest comedy, will be the only other major movie to open on the same day as “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens,” which is likely to be one of the biggest movies of the year. “Sisters” won’t come close to the box office numbers that “The Force Awakens” will get, but it could provide some nice counterprogramming.

“Sisters” will be out in theatres on December 18.

