Here's The Tournament Tiger Woods Is REALLY Coming Back To Play

Tiger Woods will hold a press conference this Friday to apologise for his behaviour, explain himself, and apparently announce his return.



The presumption is that he’ll return and play The Masters.

But after talking to The Business Insider’s golf specialist Julie Hansen, we realise he’ll probably come back before that.

For one thing, there’s no reason, really, to hold such an announcement right now if he’s not coming back until a tournament being held in April.

And beyond that, he’ll definitely want a warmup so he doesn’t humiliate himself on golf’s biggest stage.

So which tournament will he come back for?

Keep your eye on Bay Hill on March 25th. It’s high profile and he’s the defending champ. Bet on it.

