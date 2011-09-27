Here's The Terrifying Video From Inside The Washington Monument During The East Coast Earthquake

Photo: National Park Service

The National Park Service announced Monday that the Washington Monument will remain closed to visitors indefinitely while engineers continue to survey the obelisk for damage from August’s earthquake.Making matters worse, the Park Service found a crack at the top of the 555-foot tall structure that allowed in water from Hurricane Irene.



Visitors were on the observation deck 500-feet above Washington when the earthquake struck — and were hit by falling debris as they evacuated the national landmark down its 897 steps.

The Park Service released video from three of the observation deck’s security cameras showing the quake hitting in a haze dust and debris. At one point it appears at least one tourist is knocked down by debris, only to be helped up and down the stairs by other visitors and Park Service staff.

Watch the video below (the shaking starts at about 1:44):

