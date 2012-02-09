Here's The Teaser Trailer For 'Atlas Shrugged Part 2'

Taylor Schilling played Dagny Taggart in Part 1

Conservatives everywhere salivated over Atlas Shrugged Part 1, the movie version of Ayn Rand’s lengthy novel about the value of selfishness (and how difficult it is to run a railroad).But few of them actually saw it: Taylor Schilling’s portrayal of Dagny Taggart booked only $4.6 million at the box office.



Despite the free market’s decisive rejection of the film, Atlas Productions has somehow gotten a green light for the second part of the trilogy that will complete Rand’s greatest work.

The first instalment of the movie gathered huge advance press because many of America’s most prominent businessmen and women are Rand fans. But the film demonstrated what every non-objectivist remembers from the book: That it’s long, didactic and colossally dull.

Audiences stayed away in droves. If every Rand fan in the U.S. went to see the movie within the first couple of weeks of its release (when the majority of its box office was earned) it would mean that there are only 392,498 actual Randians in the country.

Here’s the teaser trailer for the new film, followed by a spoof of what it might look like from the folks at Second City:

Second City spoof:

