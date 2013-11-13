Here's The Sweet Tesla We'll Be Test-Driving This Afternoon Around Central Park At Ignition 2013

Jim Edwards

One of the great things about having Tesla founder Elon Musk show up to speak at your conference is that he brings a shiny new Tesla that you can test drive.

Attendees at Business Insider’s Ignition 2013 conference in New York this afternoon will be taking turns test-driving this dark blue Tesla round Central Park this afternoon.

Musk himself is due on stage at 4.50 p.m. today.

TeslaJim Edwards / BI

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

ignition 2013 sai-us