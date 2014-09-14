Here's The Style Guide To The Best Beard For Your Face

Ever wondered which style of facial fuzz you should be sporting?

Over on Mashable, Los Angeles-based grooming expert, Craig the Barber has the answer for you, revealing the best beard for each face type.

With Movember just around the corner, the following infographic will help you figure out whether you should keep the stubble, shave the stash, trim the goatee or grow out those muttonchops.

Infographic by Mashable

