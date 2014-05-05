Here's The Statement From James Packer And David Gyngell After Their Punch-Up

Channel Nine publicity issued the following joint statement by DAVID GYNGELL and JAMES PACKER:
“We have been friends for 35 years and still are.
“In that time we have had our fair share of ups and downs.
“We respect each other and neither of us will be commenting further.”
Read more at ‘I THINK THE OTHER GUY BROKE HIS FACE’: More Details Emerge About James Packer And David Gyngell’s Stunning Bondi Punch-Up
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.