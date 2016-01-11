Here's the statement Bob Oatley's family has posted to pay tribute to the Wild Oats owner

Bob Oatley in 2014 at. Photo: Getty Images

Australian entrepreneur Bob Oatley died yesterday at the age 87.

A winemaker, businessman, philanthropist and well known owner, sailor of Wild Oats XI, the eight-time winner of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race, Oatley was an admired figure in Australian business.

His family released a statement today thanking Australians for “their love and condolences”.

Wild Oats XI tweeted: “Thanks to all for the tributes to Bob Oatley; sailor, businessman, philanthropist and great man – he’ll be missed.”

Here’s the family’s statement posted to Facebook via Wild Oats XI.

