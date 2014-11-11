Here's The State-By-State Breakdown Of All The Venture Capital Investments In Australia Over The Last 4 Years

Photo: Simon Thomsen

New South Wales is leading the nation in the number of venture capital deals done in the 2014 financial year, accounting for just over a third of companies receiving investment.

AVCAL data shows in the last financial year, $1.65 billion or 67% of private equity and venture capital investment (in dollar terms) was tipped into companies headquartered in NSW. Two of the biggest deals were registered in NSW, including US-based Platinum Equity’s acquisition of a 70% stake in Telstra’s listing business Sensis in February which valued the business at $649 million, and Campaign Monitors’ $US250 million funding deal.

Victoria came in second, accounting for 22% of investment, followed by Queensland with 11%.

AVCAL mapped out the geographical distribution of Australian investments over the past four financial years:

NOW READ: It’s Been A Busy Year For Venture Capital In Australia — Here’s What Happened

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.