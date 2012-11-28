Here's The Stat About The SEC Conference That Should Scare Notre Dame Fans

Photo: AP Images

Notre Dame will face the winner of the SEC Championship game for the national championship. And despite nearly being knocked out of the title game for the first time since 2005, there is one stat that sums up just how dominant the SEC has been this season:The top six teams in the SEC are 54-0 this season when they are not playing each other.



Overall, the big six are 63-9 with all nine losses coming against each other. Here is each team’s record when playing other schools:



Florida: 8-0

Georgia: 10-0

Alabama: 10-0

LSU: 8-0

Texas A&M: 9-0

South Carolina: 9-0

And that 54-0 record includes some big wins. Florida went to Tallahassee and beat Florida State, Alabama beat Michigan 41-14, and South Carolina beat Clemson on the road.

For comparison, the top six in the Pac-12 (Stanford, Oregon, Oregon St., Washington, USC, UCLA) are just 52-19 and 40-7 when not playing each other. The top six in the Big 12 (Kansas St., Oklahoma, Oklahoma St., Texas, TCU, Texas Tech) are 48-19 and 35-6 when not playing each other. And the top six in the Big 10 (Ohio St., Penn St., Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan, Northwestern) are 54-18 overall and 43-7 against other teams.

