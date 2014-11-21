Here's The Standup Clip That Reignited The Bill Cosby Rape Allegations

Bill Cosby faced a number of disturbing sexual assault accusations this month after comedian Hannibal Buress called him a rapist during a taped set.

The tape went viral, and soon news of Cosby’s past hit the mainstream and seriously derailed his planned career comeback.

Here is the video:

Bringing up the lawsuit that had been filed against Cosby, now 77, by one of his alleged victims, Hannibal Buress said “that sh*t is upsetting. If you didn’t know about it, trust me. You leave here and Google ‘Bill Cosby rape.’ It’s not funny. That sh*t has more results than Hannibal Buress.”

Buress was surprised by how quickly the footage was picked up, Gothamist reported. “It’s just information that’s out there,” Buress said on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show. “It was unexpected,” he explained, as this was the first time any of his bit went viral.

Cosby has never been criminally charged with sexual assault. Because many of the alleged assaults took place years ago, the statute of limitation may prevent legal action from being taken against him. Cosby has refused to address the allegations.

