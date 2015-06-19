Here's the super easy way to type with emoji on your Mac keyboard

For a long time I was upset that I could not type emoji while using my desktop at work.

When you work in media, they can be an important addition to the workplace conversation!

Then, I learned that there’s an easy keyboard shortcut for Mac keyboards.

All you have to do is type in “control + command + space bar” at the same time, and you’ll get a pop-up of the full range of emojis.

You can then select one easily, although unfortunately you cannot select more than one without having to open the menu again (psst… that would be a good update, Apple).

Enjoy your new, emoji-filled desktop environment!

