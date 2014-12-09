Here's The Short List For TIME Person Of The Year

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Jack Ma, Executive Chairman of Alibaba Group, speaks at the WSJD Live conference in Laguna Beach, California October 27, 2014.

TIME has revealed the eight people who are still in the running for the magazine’s Person of The Year issue.

Here they are:

The Ferguson protesters, who demonstrated against the killing of unarmed teen Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson.

The caregivers who are fighting the biggest Ebola outbreak in history.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who took the world by surprise in March when he annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and started a protracted conflict in the country’s southeast.

Pop star Taylor Swift, who has gone to war with Spotify while making millions off a new record.

Alibaba founder and CEO Jack Ma, who oversaw the largest IPO of all time.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who released the iPhone 6 and announced that he is gay.

Acting President of Iraqi Kurdistan Masoud Barzani, whose fighters have been the first level of defence against marauding ISIS militants.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who is in hot water after star running back Ray Rice knocked out his girlfriend in an elevator and was not punished until an anonymous employee told the AP about the security tape being sent to the NFL.

Pope Francis won last year.

