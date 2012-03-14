Here's The Secret Weapon Twitter Got From Posterous

Photo: Twitter / @thinktopdown

Posterous isn’t shutting down, but it’s becoming more apparent that talent was a key factor behind Twitter buying the light-blogging company.That’s particularly because of former Apple engineer Adam Huda, the former director of mobile engineering at Posterous, who joined Twitter as part of the acquisition.



As Fast Company points out, Huda was responsible for core elements of the iPhone operating system and the Mac OS X operating system while he was at Apple.

He’s now a lead iPhone operating system engineer at Twitter, according to Fast Company.

Twitter works extremely closely with Apple and wants to integrate it as deeply as possible with the iPhone operating system.

Posterous CEO Sachin Agarwal was also at Apple for about six years, where he reached “senior software engineer” status, according to Fast Company.

