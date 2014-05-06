Here's The Secret To Making The Perfect Margarita

It’s Cinco de Mayo, which means it’s time to break out the tequila and limes and enjoy a cool margarita.

But not all margaritas are created equally. There are a couple of tricks to making the perfectly balanced, fresh tequila cocktail at home.

First, use high-quality ingredients. Shell out the extra dough for a tequila that’s 100% agave, and pony up for fresh limes — even though their prices have skyrocketed in recent months.

Second, be careful about proportions. As Chris Hall writes in Bon Apetit, “balance accounts for the difference between a good drink and a bad one,” and no one wants a margarita that’s overly sweet or tequila-heavy.

Finally, keep the blender in the closet: Margaritas on the rocks taste much better than the blended variety. Shake with ice and serve in a classic margarita glass.

Check out our favourite margarita recipe, below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.