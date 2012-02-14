Here's The Secret To Making Money From Great Content

The line between editorial and commercial content is getting blurrier and that should not be a bad thing, if it’s done right, says Jonty Kelt, CEO of Group Commerce.



Group Commerce helps content companies sell stuff and make money from it. Its clients include Thrillist, New York Times, Daily Candy.

Watch an excerpt from our interview with Kelt at the Social Commerce Summit last week, to find what companies are doing wrong when they strategize about marketing campaigns, and how they should go about making the most out of their great content.

“If you just throw a few banners up there and expect piles of money to come in flying, it’s probably not going to work,” says Kelt.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti and Jana Kasperkevic

