Here's The Secret, Clever Way Pinterest Is Making Money

Photo: Justin Hackworth via Alt Design Summit 2012 on Flickr

Pinterest is growing like crazy — but how does it actually plan to make money?Josh Davis over at LLSocial has a theory: Pinterest swaps out links on pins on Pinterest with “affiliate links,” which will return some kind of commission if the person visiting the site buys the product.



Check out how the whole process works →

Pretty clever, but Pinterest isn’t telling its users about the link-swapping, Davis says. It does it behind the scenes.

We tried doing it on our own by pinning a book from Amazon and found that the links didn’t change — so it might do it randomly or after some time on the site. Or not at all.

Either way, it’s an interesting theory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.