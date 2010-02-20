Here's The Screen That Will Obliterate Microsoft's Browser Share In Europe

As part of its settlement with the EU, Microsoft will start showing Internet Explorer users in Europe the screen below, prompting them to select a browser for their computer.



With this new choice, it’s likely Microsoft will lose its position as the dominant browser in Europe. Robert Andrews at paidContent notes that Firefox already has 39% of the browser share in Europe, versus Internet Explorer’s 45%.

In and of itself, this is not a huge deal. Browsers aren’t cash cows. However, Microsoft uses its dominant browser position to drive traffic to online properties. Without a strangle hold on the browser market, it will lose traffic to those sites.

