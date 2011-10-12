Here's The Scoop On MTV's Plans For A 'Silicon Valley Jersey Shore'

Last week, we stumbled on to a Craigslist ad that was casting what sounded like a “Jersey Shore meets Silicon Valley” show.



We caught up with someone who works in the Valley and who had been contacted about being on the show.

Our source dished some dirt about the plan, and it sounds pretty bad.

“The casting company [which previously produced “The Hills” and other content for MTV] is trying to do a Jersey Shore-type vibe where they have a bunch of people starting one company in one house,” our source told us. “They would be going out, getting drunk, and getting in fights with each other while banding together and trying to create the next big thing.”

A startup put together like that is never going to succeed. Startups need great teams; this show is based on the premise of ripping a team apart.

“They told me, ‘We’re trying to look for someone who will be the new person to the company and we’re going to have them join the team and they’ll be the enemy,” our source said. “They are trying to create an atmosphere where there a lot of young people. They are looking for a guy who has dropped about of high school or college and is trying to work on the next startup. That’s their ideal situation.”

“[But that’s not the ideal situation for a startup.] You’re not going to hire a gay guy because you need one gay guy on your startup team. C’mon. These are people’s lives and they are serious.”

Our source says the casting company really wants to recruit Daniel Brusilovsky, the intern fired from TechCrunch for trading laptops for positive coverage.

It is too bad MTV is so focused on the drama side of things. Of course, it makes sense, but still a Silicon Valley startup show could be interesting.

“It would be cool, but if the intentions were different, if they wanted to cover a startup,” our source said.

“We’re not going to recreate the Jersey Shore out here.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.