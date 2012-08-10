Here's The Scariest Thing About The Fake Weed Kids Are Smoking

Synthetic marijuana, aka Spice, has become a multi-billion dollar industry online and in head shops across the country.



The Drug Enforcement Agency has fought the drug by classifying certain cannabinoids used in Spice as Schedule 1 controlled substances, and recently the DEA arrested 90 people in a nationwide crackdown.

Still manufacturers evade restrictions by creating new compounds with similar effects. That should scare you, but we learned of something even scarier when talking to head shop owner Eric Vandervert.

Vandervert tells us that many vendors buy empty packages from China and fill them with whatever blend they want: “People will steal that branding all day long. I could have five different bags that all look like Scooby Snax, but they all came from a different manufacturer and they all have a different blend inside.”

That’s right, your favourite brand of Spice doesn’t contain just one untested drug. It could contain any one of thousands of untested drugs.

