Here's The Saddest Line In The New York Attorney General's Lawsuit Against Donald Trump's Alleged 'Sham' 'University'

This weekend, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced a lawsuit against Donald Trump, and his Donald Trump University, which Schneiderman alleges is a sham that defrauded students out of $US40 million.

Here’s the saddest line in the suit:

Instead of a personal appearance from Donald Trump as some consumers were led to expect, some participants got their photographs taken with a life-size photo of Mr. Trump.

