Here's The Rocket That Ukrainian Separatists Allegedly Used To Shoot Down The Passenger Plane

The Ukrainian government is claiming that a Malaysian Airlines passenger plane that crashed eastern Ukraine was shot down by Russian forces with a Buk Missile.

Development of the Buk Missile system was first initiated in 1972, and it was adopted into service during the early 1980’s.

The Buk is a surface-to-air missile specifically designed for shooting down aeroplanes and helicopters, as well as other missiles. The Buk can engage targets flying within 13 miles off the ground, and they are launched from the backs of large trucks, such as the one pictured below. The Malaysian Airlines flight was reportedly more than six miles off the ground, well within the system’s range.

Some other militaries that currently use Soviet-style Buk system include Syria, North Korea, and China.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.