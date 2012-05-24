Here's The Rocket Elon Musk Just Sent To The Space Station

Julie Bort
Elon MuskElon Musk driving a Tesla

Photo: Bloomberg West

Elon Musk is making serious progress with his space rocket company and we’ve got a peek at  the rocket he launched this week.Musk, known in the Valley as a co-founder of PayPal, is bringing Valley ingenuity to some pretty hard human problems: sustainable transportation, and space vehicles to turn us into “a multi planet species,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg West.

Yesterday, his company Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), launched a mission to send a rocket to the international space station. It’s the first commercial vehicle to try and Musk only gave it 60% to 70% chance of succeeding.

But this guy didn’t think either SpaceX or his other company, Tesla, would succeed either. Tesla makes electric sports cars. Musk isn’t a gambler, but says, “If something’s important enough, even if the odds are against you, you should still do it.”

So he dumped $100 million of his own money into SpaceX. So far, SpaceX has 38 flights booked and over $4 billion in orders from telecos, broadcasters and governments, Bloomberg says.

Here's the Dragon SpaceCraft, a free-flying, reusable spacecraft

The Falcon 9 Rocket is a two stage rocket that is the launch vehicle and carries the Dragon

SpaceX's rockets use revolutionary aerospace designs made of new composite materials.

These rockets also use cutting edge welding and metal construction techniques

SpaceX is a global company with 1,800 employees and even its office looks space age.

And here's a video of the launch ...

Now say good-bye to the previous generation of spacecraft

