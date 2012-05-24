Here's The Rocket Elon Musk Just Sent To The Space Station

Elon Musk driving a Tesla

Photo: Bloomberg West

Elon Musk is making serious progress with his space rocket company and we’ve got a peek at the rocket he launched this week.Musk, known in the Valley as a co-founder of PayPal, is bringing Valley ingenuity to some pretty hard human problems: sustainable transportation, and space vehicles to turn us into “a multi planet species,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg West.



Yesterday, his company Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), launched a mission to send a rocket to the international space station. It’s the first commercial vehicle to try and Musk only gave it 60% to 70% chance of succeeding.

But this guy didn’t think either SpaceX or his other company, Tesla, would succeed either. Tesla makes electric sports cars. Musk isn’t a gambler, but says, “If something’s important enough, even if the odds are against you, you should still do it.”

So he dumped $100 million of his own money into SpaceX. So far, SpaceX has 38 flights booked and over $4 billion in orders from telecos, broadcasters and governments, Bloomberg says.

