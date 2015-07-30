An incredible true story is brought to life in the riveting first trailer for 'The 33'

Director Patricia Riggen brings the incredible true story of 33 Chilean miners who were trapped underground for 69 days to life in “The 33.”

The film stars Antonio Banderas, Lou Diamond Phillips, James Brolin, and Gabriel Byrne.

“The 33” will be out in theatres on November 13.

Produced By Ian Phillips. Video courtesy of Warner Bros.

