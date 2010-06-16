Here's The Reuters Interview That Made Meg Whitman Snap

Three years ago, after a preparation session for a Reuters interview, eBay CEO Meg Whitman (now the Republican nominee for governor of California), apparently snapped.



Specifically, she allegedly shoved her PR person Young Mi Kim in frustration–hard enough that Meg later paid Young Mi $200,000 to make the matter go away. (Meg’s description of the episode, according to the New York Times, was “physically guided from the room.”)

What could possibly have been so frustrating about the interview preparation that it would cause Meg to snap? That’s a question that California voters are probably justified in asking, especially since being Governor would likely lead to situations that are a lot more tense than routine interview preparation.

But, in any event, here’s the interview >

