Here are the record four Australian entries vying for Doritos 'Crash the Super Bowl' glory

Aussie filmmakers have already crashed the Doritos “Crash the Super Bowl” competition.

Dortios named 50 semi-finalists for the chance to their ad aired during the Super Bowl, win $US1 million and collaborate with director Zack Snyder.

Four of them are Australia. That’s more semi-finalists than any other country outside the US, which is impressive considering judges narrowed it down out of nearly 4500 ads.

You might remember Australia has some history in this competition. It’s the one where Tom Noakes became the first international finalist with his stomach-churning “Finger Cleaner”. It’s still just as wrong now as it was in 2013:

There’s one this year which nearly makes it to the same level. Armand De Saint-Salvy will get a second shot at top place after reaching the final stage last year with “Doritos Manchild”.

Here he is with ‘Sharing’:

Of the four Aussies left, Peter Carstairs’ “Ultrasound” is the standout:

Charles Ward’s “The Fairy” is short, sweet and weird:

And there’s some great visuals in Thomas Price’s “Dorito Moth”:

Three finalists will be chosen this year, from which fans will vote for the winner.

The runners-up will each get $US100,000.

